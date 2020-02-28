How to see a sample Alabama ballot ahead of the Super Tuesday primary

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Voters in Alabama will head to the polls in just a few days to cast their vote for the presidential primaries and other local elections.
In order to prepare ahead of time and know how you will vote before getting to the poll, you can view a sample ballot online.
The Alabama Secretary of State’s website provides both Republican and Democratic sample ballots for every county online.
Alabama voters head to the polls on Mar. 3, dubbed Super Tuesday as a total of 14 states across the country cast their votes in primary elections.
Below is an example of a sample Democratic ballot for voters in Lee County.
