FIRST ALERT: Two systems will clip Alabama on Friday

NEXT BIG THING: Models continue to indicate the potential for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. The overnight models continue to show some changes in the pattern, so it is not certain if we will see strong and severe storms. The European model has backed off on the potential for severe weather and now shows a heavy rain threat. The American model (GFS) now shows a better chance for stronger storms early Wednesday morning. This system will definitely be dynamic with plenty of warm air to work with. High temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 70s. We will continue to monitor the potential to see damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes during this time frame. There’s a chance the threat could decrease (or increase) as we go into the weekend as weather models get a better handle on the upcoming weather pattern. I do believe that heavy rain will be a concern Wednesday with many locations recording 1-3 inches of rain. Higher totals are expected to occur along and north of I-20. We will have to monitor the potential for additional flooding for the middle of next week.