FIRST ALERT: Two systems will clip Alabama on Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a cold start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 30s. We are watching a quick moving system to our northwest that will move into parts of North Alabama this morning. Some limited moisture could squeeze out a mixture of sleet/snow/rain for areas in North Alabama. Anything that falls will not last for long. We highly doubt it will cause issues on the roads since surface temperatures will remain above freezing. Best locations to see a little bit of a wintry mix will include Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, St. Clair, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Temperature are expected to warm into the 40s by 9 a.m., so there’s only a short window to see sleet/snow in a few spots. Most of Central Alabama will remain dry today once the first round of moisture moves through this morning and into the afternoon hours. We will likely see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will remain breezy today at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT: A second shortwave will quickly move through parts of North Alabama tonight. I think with this second batch of moisture, we will likely see rain and maybe some sleet fall. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing tonight with lows in the mid 30s. It’ll be cold enough in the upper levels of the atmosphere to produce a mix of rain/sleet/snow tonight, but nothing will stick on the roads as surface temperatures remain too warm. Best chance to see rain will be around midnight and shortly before sunrise Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and beautiful! We will start Saturday with temperatures in the mid 30s with a partly cloudy sky. By Saturday afternoon, we will likely see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will trend warmer thanks to southerly flow. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 60s with clouds slowly increasing during the day. A small rain chance will be possible late Sunday night for parts of West Alabama.
RAIN RETURNS MONDAY: Monday will likely start cloudy and wet with scattered showers moving through the area. We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms on Monday, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the upper 60s with a few spots flirting near 70°F.
NEXT BIG THING: Models continue to indicate the potential for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. The overnight models continue to show some changes in the pattern, so it is not certain if we will see strong and severe storms. The European model has backed off on the potential for severe weather and now shows a heavy rain threat. The American model (GFS) now shows a better chance for stronger storms early Wednesday morning. This system will definitely be dynamic with plenty of warm air to work with. High temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 70s. We will continue to monitor the potential to see damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes during this time frame. There’s a chance the threat could decrease (or increase) as we go into the weekend as weather models get a better handle on the upcoming weather pattern. I do believe that heavy rain will be a concern Wednesday with many locations recording 1-3 inches of rain. Higher totals are expected to occur along and north of I-20. We will have to monitor the potential for additional flooding for the middle of next week.
