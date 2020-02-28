Coronavirus delaying bridal gown shipments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The stress of planning a wedding just got a little worse for some brides who fear their wedding dresses might not make it in time for the wedding due to the coronavirus.
“Some factories aren’t up and running which is why some dresses aren’t being produced,” said Cathy Kelley, owner of The White Room Bridal Salon.
With about 70 to 80 percent of bridal gowns coming from China, some brides are hoping their dresses are shipped in enough time for the big day. Others are having to look at different style options.
The majority of the dresses at The White Room Bridal Salon come from places like Canada and Israel. Only one of their lines is from a Chinese designer and the dresses they had from that line have been pulled and stored in the back because shipping times are uncertain.
“I haven’t ordered any more stock,” said Kelley. “Not showing those dresses because I don’t want a bride upset.”
The owner says none of her brides are dealing with the issue.
She says if you’re getting ready to shop, make sure you talk to the bridal shop about the gown to make sure it’s something you can get on time. This includes bridal gowns, mother of the bride gowns, and bridesmaid dresses.
"What location are they coming out of? Have they had any problems at the factory. Is the factory fully staffed? Is there a back log right now? Questions the shop should be able to tell you and you can go from there," said Kelley.
The bridal shop owner says if you’re dealing with a two month delay on shipment, then you may want to look at other options.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.