Birmingham named one of best for breweries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Thrillist, Birmingham is bringing it when it comes to breweries.
The website named Birmingham one of the "13 U.S. Destinations That Are Secretly Hiding Incredible Beer Scenes."
Their two essential stops were Trim Tab Brewing and Good People.
Trim Tab has numerous beer styles, including IPAs, stouts, and fruited imperial sours.
Good People has been brewing since 2010 with their Pale Ale, IPA and famous Snake Handler.
And Thrillist doesn't leave out Back Forty, Ghost Train, and brewing staple Avondale.
According to Thrillist “Take notes. This scene has nowhere to go but up.”
