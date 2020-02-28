Birmingham Barons to host job fair Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Want to work for the Birmingham Barons? This weekend you’ll get a chance.
The Barons are holding a job fair, Saturday February 29 at Regions Field. Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The following part-time seasonal positions are available for the Barons:
- Bat Boy/Girl
- Parking Lot Attendant
- ID Checker
- Ticket Attendant
- Mascot
- Ticket Seller
- Usher
- Promotional Team
- Retail
- Camera Operator
- Technical Director
The following Parkview Catering part-time seasonal positions are available:
- Club Lounge Server
- Set-Up Staff
- Event Server
- Warehouse Runner
- Suite Attendant
- Concessions Cook
- Cart Cook
- Cashiers
- Bartenders
Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for a job interview.
Regions Field is located at 401 First Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.