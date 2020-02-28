Birmingham Barons to host job fair Saturday

By WBRC Staff | February 28, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 12:11 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Want to work for the Birmingham Barons? This weekend you’ll get a chance.

The Barons are holding a job fair, Saturday February 29 at Regions Field. Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The following part-time seasonal positions are available for the Barons:

  • Bat Boy/Girl
  • Parking Lot Attendant
  • ID Checker
  • Ticket Attendant
  • Mascot
  • Ticket Seller
  • Usher
  • Promotional Team
  • Retail
  • Camera Operator
  • Technical Director

The following Parkview Catering part-time seasonal positions are available:

  • Club Lounge Server
  • Set-Up Staff
  • Event Server
  • Warehouse Runner
  • Suite Attendant
  • Concessions Cook
  • Cart Cook
  • Cashiers
  • Bartenders

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for a job interview.

Regions Field is located at 401 First Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

