AAATC’s Shrimp and Melon Salad
Ingredients:
1 lb medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, cooked and chilled
1 cantaloupe or honeydew melon, cubed
1 celery stalk, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 red pepper, diced
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp olive oil
Pinch of salt and pepper
Sprigs of mint or basil
Directions:
After you clean, cook, and chill your shrimp, take half of the melon and puree it, saving the other chunks for later.
In a medium size bowl, combine the chunks of melon, celery, onion, and pepper. Stir in olive oil and lemon juice and add salt and pepper. Add shrimp and stir gently. Then spoon in the mixture into martini glass and pour in melon puree over it. Garnish with mint or basil. This is so refreshing you will think it is spring already! Enjoy!
