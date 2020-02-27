Women working in local government trying to show other women career opportunities

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - This week 120 women working in local government from all over Alabama, gathered at the Pelham civic complex, for the Alabama chapter’s second annual Women Leading Government Organization conference.
The women came together to network and learn ways to use their strengths as women to lead in government.
This is only the second year Alabama has had a chapter in the national “Women Leading Government” organization.
Gretchen DiFante is the city manager with the city of Pelham and she is a member of the Alabama chapter. She says that the chapter in our state has made it a goal to make sure women know the opportunities available for them in government.
“A lot of little girls talk about I want to be different things when I grow up but you don’t hear too much of them say I want to be a firefighter or a public works director or I want to work for the street department and so we want women to understand that there are a whole plethora of exciting careers available in local government,” she explains.
A big goal for the organization this year is to form a board and have more education events for women.
If you want to get involved in Alabama chapter visit https://alabamawlg.com/ to find out how to get involved.
