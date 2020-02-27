Tuscaloosa City Schools RB3 Initiative already showing positive reading results

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some school districts believe students not reading at grade level is one of the reasons Alabama ranks dead last nationally in education.
Trying to find a solution, Tuscaloosa City Schools launched a new program to change the narrative - at least on the level level.
The new program is called the Reading Before Third Grade (RB3) Initiative, and administrators are already seeing positive results.
Parents hear it a lot: You want to make sure your child takes a real interest and love of reading early. It starts in the home. But Tuscaloosa City Schools wants that early start to start at school too.
The school system has developed a program to almost guarantee that most, if not all, students are reading to learn by the third grade.
This aggressive initiative has changed the way the school district evaluates data and teaches students by implementing strategies to target the individual needs of each child.
The results in the first year since the launch of the program includes a 27% increase in reading proficiency for kindergartners from one year to the next.
RB3 has already been applied to schools district wide. To learn more information about the program, talk to your child’s school principal.
