Shelby County asking residents to take Coosa River Express survey

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County is asking those who live in Shelby County to fill out a survey on what they think about the proposed Coosa River Express toll bridge.
There were about 500 people at a public forum meeting in Shelby County last week to learn more about the project.
The county also wants to use the survey to hear from those who were not at the meeting before they vote on the proposed bridge.
You can find a link to the survey at https://www.shelbyal.com/
