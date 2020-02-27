Selma Jubilee events, debate draw Democratic presidential hopefuls

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The historic city of Selma will host its first-ever presidential forum this weekend with several presidential candidates in attendance.
Tuesday, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren was confirmed to make the trip to Selma. Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg were confirmed to appear at the forum.
On Thursday, billionaire Tom Steyer confirmed he’ll be in Selma Sunday for campaigning.
All are presidential candidates running for the Democratic Party nomination.
The forum, tabbed to be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Wallace Community College, will be moderated by Joy Reid of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” and the Rev. Mark Thompson of “Make it Plain with Mark Thompson.”
This weekend marks the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” which refers to March 7, 1965, when marchers, crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge, were stopped and beaten by state troopers and local police, with over fifty protesters being hospitalized.
The beatings sparked national outrage and lead to the Selma-to-Montgomery March and passage of the 1965 Voting Rights.
The annual event is one of the biggest dealing with civil rights in the United States and is a celebration, a memorial and an educational opportunity for everyone who attends.
The Bridge Crossing Jubilee will go from Thursday through Sunday with more than 40 events free to the public.
