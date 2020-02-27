Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Mon’Tia Moon!
Mon’Tia is a senior at Central High School – Coosa County with a 3.7 GPA. She is a member of the SGA, volleyball team and school cheerleader. Outside the classroom, she volunteers through her church, Red Cross, and helps with cheer camps. Her future plans include studying General Business at Auburn University at Montgomery.
Mon’Tia, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
