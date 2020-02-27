New head football coach at Shades Valley High School

“I am honored to be selected to lead the athletics program and football team at Shades Valley High School. As the head football coach and athletic director, I will pour my heart into creating an overall program that the school, district administration, and community can be proud of. I am excited to get started, meet the players and coaching staff, faculty, and community. It will be a privilege to work under the leadership of Dr. Gonsoulin and Principal Sarhaan,” said Mitchell.