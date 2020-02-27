New head football coach at Shades Valley High School

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Coach Jamie Mitchell has been chosen to the lead the Shades Valley High School Mountie Football program, as well as, the school’s athletic department.
Mitchell most recently coached at North Little Rock High School, in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Under his leadership, the program won the 2017 state championship.
Mitchell has compiled an overall record of 215-72 as a head coach. Over the last eight years his teams have appeared in the state championship game six times.
“We are excited to hire Jamie Mitchell at Shades Valley High School. To get a veteran championship coach to lead the program is exciting. Coach Mitchell is a proven winner and we expect him to do great things at Shades Valley,” said Darrell Long, Director of Athletics for Jefferson County Schools.
“I am honored to be selected to lead the athletics program and football team at Shades Valley High School. As the head football coach and athletic director, I will pour my heart into creating an overall program that the school, district administration, and community can be proud of. I am excited to get started, meet the players and coaching staff, faculty, and community. It will be a privilege to work under the leadership of Dr. Gonsoulin and Principal Sarhaan,” said Mitchell.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.