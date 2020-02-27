Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that a woman who was severely injured on a rafting trip through the Grand Canyon can proceed with a lawsuit against the tribal corporation that ran the excursion. The opinion Tuesday also established benchmarks to determine whether such entities share in the same immunity from lawsuits as the tribes that created them. Sara Fox and her husband sued the tribal corporation after she fell off a raft and was pulled into the propeller. The court said the corporation didn't prove it was entitled to share in the tribe's sovereign immunity and sent the case back to a lower court.