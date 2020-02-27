Floyd Bradford Bridge Closure Impacting Business

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - There is growing frustration for motorists and business owners on Floyd Bradford Road in Jefferson County. The county shut down a bridge because it was unsafe. Many were hoping it would open again soon, but that hasn’t happened.
The county has said they had little choice but to shutdown the bridge. All the recent rain and storms caused even more erosion, making the bridge unsafe. They will also tell you the weather is a problem for re-opening the bridge.
All of this is bad news for one business.
B&J Food Mart has been around for almost 50 years on Floyd Bradford Road. The Abdulla family has operated it for ten years. When Jefferson County shut down the bridge , it had a dramatic impact. “Business went like a stone. It went down about 60 percent across the board. So it’s been really bad,” Shawn Abdulla said.
Abdulla said normally they make about $2,300 in sales a day that’s down to about to $1.300.
Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos said they hoped to keep the bridge open until the new bridge was built, but the weather changed that plan.
“We are looking to see if we can repair the old bridge but we can’t because the water is too high. The contractor continues to work on the new bridge and that project is due for completion sometime near the end of summer,” Petelos said.
The new bridge will cost $3 million. Petelos said once the water drops they will assess if they can repair the old bridge. There is a fear the county can’t and the roadway will remain closed until late summer.
That will make it hard on the Abdulla family business.
“We have some loyal customers who come in through the detour. If they stop coming it’s pushing us almost to going out of business,” Abdulla said.
The only hope is the county can make the repairs once the water drops. Meanwhile the county has told the Abdulla family they may be able to get some federal small business loans to help cover their loses so they can survive until the road reopens.
