FIRST ALERT: Dry and chilly weather returns Thursday

NEXT BIG THING: All eyes are focusing on the middle of next week as models hint on a potent weather system developing to our west. The latest models are showing a strong area of low pressure forming and bringing in a line of showers and thunderstorms sometime on Wednesday. With such a dynamic system showing up in our models, we can’t rule out the potential to see strong and severe storms. All modes of severe weather such as damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this time. There remains plenty of uncertainty regarding the actual timing and intensity of this system. Latest models are showing our best chance for storms developing Wednesday morning and moving east into the afternoon hours. Heavy rain will be likely, and the latest guidance is indicating rainfall totals around 1-2 inches next week. We are entering March, so it is not unusual to see strong weather systems. Now is the time to have a weather safety plan in place should severe weather strikes us.