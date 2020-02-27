FIRST ALERT: Dry and chilly weather returns Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! A cold front moved through our area yesterday giving us a few light showers across Central Alabama. Many locations recorded a tenth of an inch or less. The big story is the cold temperatures! Many locations are in the 30s with a few spots to our north in the upper 20s. When you factor in northwest winds up to 10-15 mph, it feels like it is in the low to mid-20s. Make sure you grab a heavy coat and wear layers if you plan on being outside this morning. Good news about today is that we get to see plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s with a few spots possibly climbing into the lower 50s. It will remain breezy with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph. Wind chill temperatures this afternoon will likely stay in the low to mid-40s.
FIRST ALERT: If you have any evening plans tonight, you will want to bundle up! Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s around 7 p.m. By tomorrow morning, most of us will drop into the lower 30s. Winds are expected to become lighter by tonight, so the wind chill or feels like temperatures will only drop into the upper 20s.
SMALL CHANCE FOR SHOWERS FRIDAY: A disturbance with limited moisture will move into the Southeast tomorrow. We will likely see extra clouds move into Central Alabama Friday afternoon, but the majority of us will remain dry. Best locations to see a few sprinkles or maybe even flurries will be in our northeast counties like Cherokee, Etowah, Cullman, and Blount counties. No impact is expected, but we will likely see breezy conditions ahead of this system. High temperatures Friday should climb into the low to mid-50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We are going to have a wonderful weekend shaping up across Central Alabama! The best news is that we should remain dry! We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, clouds are expected to slowly increase with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Morning lows are expected to stay in the 30s. We will introduce a small rain chance late Sunday night and into Monday morning.
RAIN RETURNS MONDAY: Southerly flow will increase the humidity and moisture across our state Monday. Widely scattered showers are possible during the day with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. Monday is not expected to be a washout by any means. Best chance for rain will be along and north of I-20.
NEXT BIG THING: All eyes are focusing on the middle of next week as models hint on a potent weather system developing to our west. The latest models are showing a strong area of low pressure forming and bringing in a line of showers and thunderstorms sometime on Wednesday. With such a dynamic system showing up in our models, we can’t rule out the potential to see strong and severe storms. All modes of severe weather such as damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this time. There remains plenty of uncertainty regarding the actual timing and intensity of this system. Latest models are showing our best chance for storms developing Wednesday morning and moving east into the afternoon hours. Heavy rain will be likely, and the latest guidance is indicating rainfall totals around 1-2 inches next week. We are entering March, so it is not unusual to see strong weather systems. Now is the time to have a weather safety plan in place should severe weather strikes us.
