Financial expert explains ways to protect your money as Coronavirus impacts stock market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Coronavirus can have an impact on your financial health, too.
Wall Street took a big hit this week because of the virus. So what does that mean for you?
Well, if you have money in the stock market through your 401k, most of those are going to be long term investors.
Financial expert Stewart Welch says this is the perfect opportunity to continue investing in stocks and don’t panic out of the market.
“Things like this happen. You just want to remain optimistic, because in the long run, we will be successful and the market will continue to move forward,” he said. “You just look at it as another event and it’s an opportunity to buy stocks at a lower price.”
Welch says you should have money in reserves for 3 to 12 months.
And if you’re close to retirement, have 5 to 10 years worth of low-risk investments.
