Education Farm Hopes to Develop High Tech Workforce Skills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new learning initiative that kicked off Thursday in Birmingham, provides students, teachers and adults with technical skills that will prepare them for jobs now and create new jobs in the future.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alabama Power and others are backing Education Farm, a program Birmingham educators and leaders all say will be a game changer.
Ed Farm will expose participants to new ways to learn and develop technical skills.
Apple CEO Tim Cook sat in on a coding lab to create tech programs. Cook said for many there is a barrier to learning.
“Education is the path. It’s the path to a job in an emerging field, like augmented reality or machine learning. It’s a path giving back to your community,” he said.
Birmingham School Superintendent Lisa Herring said exposing her students to this type of innovative learning will only help accelerate the technical skills her school system offers.
“I believe innovation has a place in the lives of our children and certainly education. They come to us hungry for that.”
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been talking with Apple for two years about this type of program for the city to create a high tech workforce.
“This Ed farm in our city limits for our children to be exposed to it, for adult learners to be exposed to it, gives Birmingham a wonderful opportunity to take the lead in tech space,” Woodfin said.
“Ed Farm is about clearing a path for anyone of any age of background or interest whether or not if they are destined for a career in technology,” Cook said.
Herring said there are 13 Birmingham schools tied into the Ed Farm and about 25 teachers. She hopes to see those numbers grow.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.