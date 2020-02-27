Court hearings for the suspects charged in a robbery and shooting of a Birmingham police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The two people accused in a robbery investigation related to the shooting of Birmingham narcotics detective John Finke both had court proceedings Wednesday.
A hearing for 16-year-old Jamari Wright has been scheduled for March 12, 2020. Authorities say Wright is believed to be the shooter and is charged with attempted murder.
25-year-old Chris Burke waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
On Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 9:22 a.m. off-duty officer Finke was working an extra security detail for Church of the Highlands in the 5600 block of Georgia Road. Investigators say officer Finke observed a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a reported robbery near his location.
The officer confronted the suspects and gunfire was exchanged between the officer and suspect. During the exchange officer Finke was shot three times and seriously injured.
The suspects took off but were located in the 2200 block of Bessemer Road. They were tracked through one of the stolen cell phones. Responding officers located property that was reported taken during the robbery along with a handgun.
Detective Finke has made tremendous improvement in his recovery.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.