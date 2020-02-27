$2,000,000 bond for a man charged in a drug investigation in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Narcotics Detectives apprehended 38 year-old, Antonio Terrell Purdom of Birmingham in conjunction with a narcotics investigation on Tuesday, February 25.
Detectives say they saw Purdom doing things consistent with drug transactions. Detectives stopped Purdom’s vehicle where they say they found illegal narcotics.
During a follow-up investigation at Purdom’s house, detectives recovered a large quantity of illegal drugs and a firearm.
Purdom was arrested for Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Authorities say because of Purdom’s history in illegal drug activity, his bonds are set in excess of $2,000,000.
In connection with this case, warrants were also obtained against Tiffany Nation for Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.