Bessemer City advances to first-ever 6A State Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City’s strong inside presence proved to be the difference Wednesday as the Tigers downed B.C. Rain 64-55 to earn the school’s first berth in the 98th AHSAA Class 6A State Basketball Championship finals.
The victory sets up Saturday’s Class 6A finals at the BJCC Legacy Center with Birmingham city rival Huffman (31-3) at 2:15 p.m.
Ezekiel Spann had 18 points and 13 rebounds, seven coming on the offensive boards as Bessemer City (19-14), coached by Thad Fitzpatrick, scored 34 points in the paint.
Thaddeus Williams had 19 points, five assists and five rebounds, and Jaquan Rollins had 13 points and five boards.
The Tigers out-rebounded the Raiders 38-19.
Before Bessemer City, Jess Lanier made it to the state championship game in 2000.
