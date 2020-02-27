AMBER Alert for 3 children in Georgia, believed to be ‘in extreme danger’

CAMDEN CO., Georgia (WBRC) - An Amber Alert out of Georgia for three children believed to be with a heavily armed man.
Camden County Sheriff's deputies are looking for Meadow Gentry, 6, Autumn Gentry, 5, and Kole Gentry, 3.
There were last seen on Feb 26, 2020, in St. Mary’s, GA.
According to Georgia Bureau of Investigations the children were abducted by Marshall Arron Gentry, 26, and are believed to be in extreme danger.
According to our Fox affiliate in Georgia, investigators say the suspect is “known to be suicidal and heavily armed.”
Investigators believe they are in a 2019 black Toyota Tundra with Georgia license plate #RTQ7135.
If you have any information on their whereabouts call the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912-510-5100 or the GBI tip-line at 1-800-597-TIPS.
