Alabaster man faces charges of abuse after fractures found on baby who was only weeks old

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster police are investigating a child abuse case involving a baby who is weeks old.
The baby is in critical condition. Investigators have arrested 23-year-old Aaron Lee Ward of Alabaster on aggravated child abuse charges.
Investigators say they were called to Children’s Hospital of Alabama on February 13, 2020, to investigate a child abuse report.
Investigators say they found the baby had multiple fractures to several parts of its body.
Investigators say the abuse happened several times. After their investigation they arrested Ward on February 26. He is currently in Shelby County Jail on a $120,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.