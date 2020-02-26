Walker Co. inmates offered free Hepatitis A vaccines

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County inmates got free vaccines to keep the jail and the community safe.
The Sheriff’s office and health department joined up to offer free and voluntary Hepatitis A vaccines.
Out of nearly 280 inmates, 260 got the vaccine.
Monday’s shots were all about being proactive.
“A lot of them go out of jail and they get jobs in fast-food type establishments,” said Roger Childers with Preemptive Forensic Healthcare Solutions. “So when you’re driving through there with your kids and they’re handing you your french fries and Big Macs, they’re protecting the community. So that’s where the biggest impact will be.”
Childers says these inmates are at a high risk of getting Hepatitis A, which is spread from contaminated food or water, or contact with someone infected.
It can be preventable by a vaccine.
