Village Tavern: Halibut with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
6-8 oz. wt. Fresh Halibut Filet, skin-off,
1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt
¼ teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper
1 Cup Water
½ Cup Quinoa, cooked
¼ Cup Roasted Grape Tomatoes
1 teaspoon Garlic, minced
1 Tablespoon Shallots, minced
½ Cup Corn, yellow
½ Cup Avocado, diced ¾"
1 Tablespoon Almond, slivered, toasted
½ Cup Arugula, Baby, fresh
1 teaspoon Cilantro, fresh, chopped
1 Tablespoon Lime Juice, fresh
¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt (Season to Taste)
¼ teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper (Season to Taste)
2 Tablespoon Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, drizzled (Recipe Follows)
1 Each Cilantro Sprigs
Directions:
1. Preheat sauté pan with oil. Season fish w/ salt and pepper. Carefully add to sauté pan.
2. Sear 2 minutes or until golden.
3. Flip fish, add water, simmer, cover with another sauté pan and continue to cook until internal temperature reaches 145 F. Add more water if necessary.
4. In a mixing bowl, combine quinoa, roasted grape tomatoes, garlic, shallots, corn, avocado, almond slivers, baby arugula, cilantro, FRESH lime juice and salt and black pepper. Mix well to incorporate.
5. Pile quinoa at the left side of the bowl. Place fish seared side up beside the quinoa (right side of the bowl). Drizzle (zigzag) 1 oz. vol. roasted pepper aioli on top of the halibut. Garnish with fresh cilantro sprigs on top of the quinoa.
ROASTED RED PEPPER AIOLI
Ingredients:
1 Cup Mayonnaise
3 oz. wt. Roasted Red Pepper Strips, drained
1 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic Puree
1 Tbsp. Texas Pete
1 ½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt
Directions:
1. Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.
2. Transfer to a Squeeze Bottle and refrigerate.
