University of Alabama & Jacksonville State suspend international travel due to coronavirus concerns

Consulting with a leading expert on biosecurity from our own Emergency Management department, Dr. Jeff Ryan, and in conjunction with the latest data available from state and federal public health agencies, the university believes this is the best decision for our campus at this time. JSU is currently approaching spring break and the summer travel season, with several university sponsored international trips planned for the areas of the world currently hardest hit by COVID19. We hope to not only prevent the continued spread of infectious disease but also prevent our students, faculty and staff from becoming quarantined abroad.