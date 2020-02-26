Tuscaloosa firefighters go through active shooter training

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Training this week for some Tuscaloosa firefighters included assessing the injuries to shooting victims and getting them to safety.
“The real threats are out there. We’re just prepared for the most evil possible situation we could be put in,” said Colin Kemmerer with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.
Kemmerer organized some of the drills they went through. Some role playing was involved. Part of the active shooter training included identifying who’s in worse condition, stop their bleeding and do triage on scene and then drag them away from danger while a police officer guarded them in front and behind.
“Identifying critical patients, treating their wounds. Moving on and getting those out that need to get out immediately to the hospital,” Kemmerer continued.
They graded themselves and went over fire department policies and procedures in between drills. It played a part in saving patients and keeping first responders as safe as possible.
“Yeah, we’ve had some active shooter events, unfortunately. So hopefully we won’t run across it in the future. But if we do, we’ll be prepared,” Kemmerer concluded.
This training happened in an abandoned car dealership. During the summer, firefighters will do active shooter training in schools so they can be as real as possible.
