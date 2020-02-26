Tuscaloosa Co. woman convicted of nearly killing puppy serving jail time

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County woman convicted of nearly killing her puppy is now in jail.
Jessica Huey was found guilty of animal cruelty and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Her jail sentence started Tuesday.
It all stems from her puppy “Lucky” almost dying due to neglect.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of an injured dog last September on Clements Road in Cottondale, Alabama.
Deputies said the puppy appeared to be severely injured and left untreated.
Animal control was called in and Huey admitted to them she owned the dog.
Lucky’s leg was amputated due to the untreated leg infection rotting it.
Huey was convicted and sentenced to two years probation, a year to serve with three months mandatory in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Huey was given two weeks to either appeal on a $1,500 appeal bond, or report to the Tuscaloosa County Jail to begin a 90-day sentence. Deputies said she did not comply with either order.
A writ was issued February 3, 2020 to place Huey in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for 90 days.
After a writ was issued, Huey was found and taken to jail after the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office followed up on anonymous tips.
Huey is also prohibited from owning any animals while under the court order two-year probation.
