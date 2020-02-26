Smashing scales at Samford to raise awareness for positive body image

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scales were in trouble Tuesday at the Southern Smash at Samford University.
The event kicked off eating disorders awareness week.
The week is designed to educate students about the dangers of eating disorders and encourage them to embrace their own beauty and self-love.
The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness helped plan the event.
Their hope is to promote access to care and support those struggling with eating disorders.
For students seeking help, the office of Counseling Services & Wellness Programs at Samford University offers treatment and recovery for eating disorders. Counseling Services are located in DBH 203 and can be contacted at counseling@samford.edu or 205-726-4083
