Shelby County State of the Communities

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Mayors from all over Shelby County gathered Wednesday to update county leaders on what is going on in their communities.
People in the audience could tell this group of mayors has worked closely together in the mayors association because several joked with each other during the their speeches, keeping the event light. But they also take business and the future of Shelby County very seriously.
Several mayors talked about how their communities are continuing to see a lot of growth. And as people continue to move into Shelby County, leaders are trying to make sure roads and other infrastructure can handle the growth.
Leaders pointed out the growth is a good problem to have, but they are constantly working to keep up it.
City leaders point to organizations like 58 inc., the chamber, and others for helping with networking and economic growth in the county. Some also say county administrators and county employees are what makes Shelby county what it is today.
