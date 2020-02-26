Mighty Mara: Baby born with rare spinal defect is beating the odds, and giving back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Meet Mighty Mara.
She just turned one, but she’s spent more time at a hospital than most adults.
“She was born one year ago today and had a neural tube defect that we didn’t’ know about prior to birth,” says her mother Mindy Dent. “We found out within an hour of delivery that something was wrong.”
Mara was diagnosed with a rare spinal defect called lipomeningocele, which is closely related in the family of spina bifida.
“It’s not very common to have that spinal cord defect, so you can imagine for a mother to find out that her child had that,” says Melinda Gunner. She is a NICU nurse at Brookwood Medical Center.
She was transferred to the NICU at Brookwood hospital immediately where nurses quickly realized what to do to stop her back from swelling, and still help her mother bond.
“I didn’t want her to feel like she couldn’t bond with her baby just because there are cords attached to her, or because of a diagnosis. No diagnosis should ever stop you from being mom,” says Gunner.
Her family says that care, set Mara up for success. She was transferred to children’s hospital, where she spent weeks, underwent several spinal surgeries, and is now at a year old, she’s beating the odds.
“We’re taking steps now, she should be alright,” explains Mindy Dent. “It’s a lot better today than it was a year ago.”
Her family, now giving back, raising money to support the nurses, families and babies at Children’s Hospital NICU, donating over two thousand dollars worth of crib soothers.
“It was the mission behind it, seeing babies that didn’t’ have families there, that were in cold dark rooms, making sure they had music and lights,” says Mindy Dent
They also reunited Mara with her care team, Even surprising one of the nurses at Brookwood, who Mara is named after.
All of the nurses, fighting back tears when they saw little Mara.
“As a NICU nurses we see the ups and down, we see the good days the bad days, the ugly days, and this is one of the best days actually. To actually see a child come in and look as perfect as she does,” says Gunner.
You can learn more about the “Mighty Mara” campaign at Children’s Hospital of Alabama, including how to contribute, here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.