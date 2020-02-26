Medical supplies used to treat Coronavirus shipped to Anniston, county leaders didn’t know about it

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s EMA director said he was surprised to find numerous medical supplies, such as the type used to treat Coronavirus patients, had been shipped to the Anniston area without any knowledge by local leaders.
WBRC asked about that at a news conference Monday, after receiving numerous reports from Facebook users who said they saw an unusual amount of traffic from helicopters and 18-wheelers headed to and from the Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP.)
Wednesday, Calhoun County E-M-A Director Michael Barton confirmed the supplies did arrive.
State senator Del Marsh said at the time it was typical activity for a full training week at the center.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced plans Saturday to ship Coronavirus patients from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, to the CDP for quarantine, but those plans were canceled after a backlash among numerous elected officials.
