McAdory Girls advance to 6A State Championship game for first time in school history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Senior Jamya Tyus scored 27 points, had 10 rebounds, five steals and five assists to lead McAdory High School past Northridge 60-33 in the girls’ semifinals of the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at Birmingham’s BJCC Legacy Arena.
The victory sends the Lady Yellow Jackets (28-7) into the Class 6A state finals Saturday at 12:30 p.m., to face two-time defending state champion Hazel Green (34-2).
Tyus was dominating on the offensive boards with eight of her 10 rebounds. She also sank 11-of-13 free throws.
Teammate Kalyn Quicksey added 10 points, four assists and five steals for Coach Scott Blair’s Jackets.
Lauren Powell had eight points and eight rebounds and Jordan Austin had seven points.
