Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AIR FORCE SQUADRON RETURNS
Davis-Monthan squadron back home after 6-month deployment
PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. Air Force fighter squadron has returned to its Arizona home base following a six-month deployment to southwest Asia. The 354th Fighter Squadron returned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson in the past month after a deployment that began last July. The deployment was in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel, an anti-terrorism operation focused on Afghanistan. The unit flies A-10C attack jets. Base officials say a dozen pilots and over 300 support personnel deployed last July to conduct close air support, forward air control and combat search and rescue.
SNOWBOWL-HIGH WINDS
High winds force closure of ski lifts at Arizona Snowbowl
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Snowbowl ski resort closed all of its lifts after wind gusts at the top of the mountain ranged reached 84 mph. Despite the closure Tuesday afternoon, officials at the Flagstaff-area resort expect to be open for business Wednesday if weather conditions permitted. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff reported that winds were coming from the north and ranged from 50 mph to over 80 mph Tuesday morning. The resort received 16 inches of snow from a storm Sunday.
COUPLE DEFRAUDED-SUSPECT CONVICTED
Tucson woman convicted of defrauding couple out of over $80K
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman has been convicted of defrauding an Arizona couple out of more than $80,000. State prosecutors say a Tucson jury found Cynthia Renae Ortiz guilty of charges including aggravated taking the identity of another and theft from a vulnerable adult. Ortiz faces up to a 30-year prison term when she’s sentenced March 12 in Pima County Superior Court. In 2014, a Tucson woman hired Ortiz, who promoted herself as a caregiver, to help her husband who was being treated for lung cancer, dementia and renal failure. After the man died and his wife suffered a disabling injury, Ortiz stole their identities to open credit cards and spent thousands.
POLICING THE POLICE
Phoenix Council votes 5-4 for civilian oversight of police
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix City Council members have voted 5-4 to approve a citizen review board with the power to investigate police after a raucous meeting that stretched over five hours into the evening. The council has been examining different proposals for policing the police after the Phoenix had more officer-involved shootings in 2018 than any other U.S. department. The proposals also came after the uproar over a videotaped encounter between officers and a black family whose young daughter took a doll from a dollar store. The Tuesday vote came after dozens of mostly Hispanic and African American community members spoke for a citizen review board with investigative powers.
SUPREME COURT-DEATH SENTENCE
US Supreme Court upholds death sentences of Arizona man
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences for an Arizona inmate who was convicted of killing two people in home burglaries nearly 30 years ago. The inmate wanted a jury to consider abuse he suffered as a child. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the court's conservative justices, rejected the arguments of James Erin McKinney that he deserved a new sentencing hearing so a jury could decide whether he should face death or life in prison. He was first sentenced to death by a judge. The court's four liberal justices dissented.
BODY FOUND-MISSING WOMAN
Body found in Arizona identified as missing New Mexico woman
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman's body found off a forest road in northern Arizona as a New Mexico resident reported missing over a month ago. Sasha Krause was last seen more than a month ago picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico. A camper found her body late last week north of Flagstaff, Arizona. Authorities matched fingerprints collected at the scene with Krause's driver's license record in Texas. The investigation into how she died is ongoing. The medical examiner's office says results of an autopsy will take a few weeks.
VETERANS-TAX CUT
Arizona Senate rejects Ducey's veteran tax cut measure
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has rejected Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's proposal to exempt military pensions from the state's income tax. The GOP-controlled Senate shot down the stand-alone proposal on Tuesday. Four Republicans joined all 13 Democrats in opposing the measure, although they offered differing reasons. One Republican was absent, and GOP Sen. David Gowan supported the measure but then changed his vote to ‘no’ to preserve his right to ask the full Senate for another vote. The defeat doesn't mean the tax cut won't make it into a final budget deal now being negotiated with majority Republicans in the House and Senate and the governor.
SUPREME COURT-BORDER SHOOTING
Court closes courthouse door on slain Mexican teen's family
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has closed the courthouse door on the parents of a Mexican teenager who was shot dead over the border by an American agent. The court's five conservative justices ruled Tuesday that the parents could not sue Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr., who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in 2010. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that the case is tragic, but strong border security and international relations issues led to the ruling against the teen's parents. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her three liberal colleagues dissented, and the Mexican government said it “regretted” the decision.