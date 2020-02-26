Huffman beats Eufaula to advance to 6A State Championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the third time in school history, the Huffman Vikings will play for a state basketball championship on Saturday. Huffman defeated Eufaula 75-52 Wednesday afternoon to advance to the 6A State Championship game. This is Head Coach Stephen Ward’s first championship game to coach in.
“It feels great. This is my first one for the guys and for the school, it’s big for our community,” said Ward.
Huffman has never won a state championship, but will look to do so on Saturday as they face the winner of Bessemer City/B.C. Rain.
