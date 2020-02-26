Governor Ivey Tours Pickens County College and Career Center

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Career Tech Education Month brought Governor Kay Ivey to Pickens County, where people in the community highlighted job opportunities available to people enrolled in the College and Career Center based in Carrollton.
Governor Ivey toured the Center Wednesday. Three hundred students are enrolled in six career technical classes and another 200 students are taking dual enrollment courses that are also tied to Bevill State Community College, according to Pickens County School Superintendent Jamie Chapman.
There is an increased emphasis on offering kids the opportunity to learn a skill or trade as a career choice instead of getting a degree from a four-year college. Governor Ivey believes the type of training people can learn at career tech schools like this one, will better prepare the next generation of Alabama’s workforce.
“One of those is getting to add some high demand credentials to some 500,000 [people] in the workforce and soon to be in the workforce, by 2025. And career tech education will play a major role in getting that goal achieved,” Ivey told an audience of listeners.
Chapman said programs they’re doing here are already getting the attention of companies looking to hire young employees. According to him, 12 seniors already have job offers lined up after they graduate.
