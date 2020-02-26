FIRST ALERT: Showers and colder temps move in Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are watching a cold front that will move into Central Alabama this morning. Clouds are in place and most locations are in the 40s. We are watching a batch of light rain in Mississippi that will move through Central Alabama during the morning hours. Rain will be likely for areas west of I-65 between 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Showers will then move into east Alabama between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Once the main batch of showers move through, we can’t rule out some isolated showers and perhaps a few flurries during the evening hours. Rainfall totals will likely add up to a quarter of an inch or less for all of North and Central Alabama. You will want to grab a heavy jacket today as temperatures only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Once the rain moves through, winds will likely increase from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts around 20-25 mph this evening. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it will feel very chilly. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s by 7-8 p.m.