FIRST ALERT: Showers and colder temps move in Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are watching a cold front that will move into Central Alabama this morning. Clouds are in place and most locations are in the 40s. We are watching a batch of light rain in Mississippi that will move through Central Alabama during the morning hours. Rain will be likely for areas west of I-65 between 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Showers will then move into east Alabama between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Once the main batch of showers move through, we can’t rule out some isolated showers and perhaps a few flurries during the evening hours. Rainfall totals will likely add up to a quarter of an inch or less for all of North and Central Alabama. You will want to grab a heavy jacket today as temperatures only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Once the rain moves through, winds will likely increase from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts around 20-25 mph this evening. When you combine the wind and temperatures, it will feel very chilly. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s by 7-8 p.m.
WEATHER RADIO PROGRAMMING WEDNESDAY: We will be at the Academy Sports in Hoover today (2/26/2020) from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. to program weather radios. You can meet the WBRC First Alert Weather Team, purchase a NOAA Weather Radio, and get it programmed! Come on out! Severe weather season is almost here, so we want to make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings so you can stay safe when weather becomes active.
FIRST ALERT FOR COLD TEMPERATURES: As cold air moves in tonight, we could see a few flurries across North and Central Alabama. I don’t anticipate any issues across Central Alabama. Combination of light rain/flurries and breezy conditions will keep roads dry. One thing you will have to prepare for is the cold temperatures! Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Thursday morning. When you combine the breezy conditions, it could feel like it is in the lower 20s. A heavy coat will be needed tomorrow.
COLD AND DRY FINISH TO THE MONTH: Thursday and Friday is shaping up to be mostly dry with temperatures below average. High temperatures will try to climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday afternoon. Good news is that we will dry out and see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to drop near freezing Friday morning and rebound into the mid 50s Friday afternoon. A disturbance to our north could bring in extra clouds across North and Central Alabama Friday afternoon and evening. A few showers or flurries will be possible for the Tennessee valley during this time frame. I think most of us stay dry with no issues expected.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking dry and mostly sunny! Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low to mid 30s. We are forecasting Saturday to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, temperatures will trend warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s with clouds slowly increasing.
NEXT WEEK: Next week is trending warmer with increasing chances for showers and even thunderstorms. Scattered showers will be possible Monday with another decent chance for storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. High temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s and 70s. It remains too early to determine if we’ll see strong or severe storms next week, but the pattern looks favorable as of now. It will be something to watch over the next seven days. Since we are entering our severe weather season, it is always a good idea to have a plan in place in case severe weather strikes. Just another reminder to visit us in Hoover today to purchase a weather radio!
