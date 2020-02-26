Defending State Champs Talladega advance to 4A State Championship

TALLEDEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Defending Class 4A State Champion Talladega made its last four free throws in the final 23 seconds of an intense fourth quarter Tuesday night to nip Montgomery Catholic 64-57 in the Class 4A semifinals of the 2020 AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The Tigers (26-6) of Coach Chucky Miller moved into the state finals set for Friday night at 5:45 p.m. at Legacy Arena with the win. Miller picked up the 785th win of his coaching career in the process.
Nigel Scales and Arron Green sank the crucial free throws after Catholic (30-5) had clawed back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to pull within five.
Talladega will face Williamson in the 4A State Championship game on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
