Behind the Front: Willie the Weather Kid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sometimes the best way to talk to a child about weather is to see weather through a child’s eyes first. That’s why the WBRC FOX6 First Alert Weather team is getting into the puppet show business.
This week’s podcast is all about Willie the Weather Kid. Willie is a smart little guy with a few fears and a lot of curiosity when it comes to weather. Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice and Meteorologist Jill Gilardi explain how Willie came about and how they hope he will help kids understand weather a little better.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
