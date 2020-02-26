Be Kind and rock your pink shirts!

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - February 24-28 is designated Be Kind Week and Hoover City Schools is celebrating in pink.
Wednesday, February 26 students and staff at all Hoover school wore their pink shirts in solidarity to being kind to everyone, and to support efforts to end bullying.
Part of that kindness includes making sure no one eats alone in the lunchroom.
Bumpus Middle School leaders shared pictures of their big pink day:
Hoover’s message today is they want EVERYONE in PINK to show their support against bullying!
History of Pink Shirt Day (kid version):
