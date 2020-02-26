Anniston advances to second straight 4A State Championship game

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s duo of Allasha Dudley at guard and Kiana Montgomery on the post combined for 41 points Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs downed Childersburg 50-42 in the Class 4A girls’ semifinals of the 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The Bulldogs (28-3) of Coach Eddie Bullock advance to the Class 4A girls’ state finals Friday at Legacy Arena at 4 p.m. to face Deshler.
Anniston will be attempting to win its first girls’ state title in the championship game on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.