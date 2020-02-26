Amber Alert: Investigators searching pond in North Carolina for missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT/WBTV) - Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed Wednesday that crews are actively searching in a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
Cassidy gave an update Wednesday afternoon on the search for the missing Tennessee toddler that has now initiated a multi-state investigation.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Boswell was officially reported missing Feb. 18 but hadn’t been seen since some time December. TBI issued an Amber Alert the next day.
The toddler’s mother, 18-year-old Megan “Maggie” Boswell, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with false reporting.
According to court documents, Maggie Boswell told Sullivan County investigators Feb. 18 that the toddler was with her father, Ethan Perry, and she was supposed to meet him the next day to pick her up. Detectives later learned Perry is in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana and he did not have Evelyn.
Another story was that Evelyn was with her grandmother, Angela Boswell, at a campground in Mendota, Virginia, but our sister station WVLT reports the owner said the campground is seasonal and the family never stayed there.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says throughout the investigation Maggie Boswell gave investigators a number of conflicting statements, some of which were false. She was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Angela Boswell, Maggie Boswell’s mother and Evelyn’s grandmother, was arrested over the weekend in North Carolina on theft charges involving a stolen BMW. Investigators had earlier released information about the vehicle, saying the individuals with it had information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.
Sullivan County investigators are working with the TBI and the FBI to try to find Evelyn.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have information about Evelyn’s whereabouts. The reward for Evelyn is currently $59,850 for information leading to the child’s location.
