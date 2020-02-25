What’s next after coronavirus scare in Anniston?

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - After an uproar over the possibility of people infected with the coronavirus being sent to Anniston was beaten, questions are increasing over what happens next?
Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers said after all of this opposition and President Trump’s assurance this proposal is dead, there are questions on how to handle a situation where a large amount of people, mostly Americans, who need help after being exposed to an infectious disease.
HHS got permission at the beginning of February to house 1,000 people at federal installations. Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness was on the list, but its training did not include infectious diseases.
Alabama Congressman Mike Rogers said HHS told him there are five states with such facilities, but they are running out of room. They want to look at other locations for overflows. Anniston is not ready either with the center or area hospitals to handle such an onslaught of infectious disease patients.
“If we were trained for it, prepared for it we would take the overflow. We are Americans. We want to do our patriotic duty, but this facility is no way prepared or trained to handle infectious diseases. It’s a first responder training facility. They were going to put patients in barracks with first responders,” Rogers said.
Rogers says he wants a meeting with HHS in Washington to see what their needs are. If they need additional resources or money, congress will look to give it to them.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.