Tuscaloosa road project cost rises half a million dollars

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A resolution to authorize a budget increase for improvements to a street project in Tuscaloosa was approved by the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission Monday.
The Commission has a joint funding agreement with the city of Tuscaloosa to pay for improvements to Jack Warner Parkway and MLK Junior Boulevard.
It’s already budgeted at $32 million. Now, more engineering and design work could add another $544,000 to the project.
Improvements include dividing it into four lanes with underground utilities and improved lighting.
KCS Railway - who owns the railroad where Jack Warner ends and MLK begins - wants the city to do some work on the railway if roadwork happens there.
“The railroad came back and put some additional demands on what the bridge needs to be including betterment of their own infrastructure. Unfortunately, we have little ability to negotiate that. It’s just something we have to do,” according to Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.
He called upgrading the roadway there critical to opening more of the city’s west side to residential and business development.
Improvements to the road there could start in the fall of this year, at the earliest.
