Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue wants money for more CPR devices

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith will ask city councilors to put aside $46,000 to buy new CPR devices.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue currently has four Lucas Devices, but he feels they need more. These are machines that can do chest compressions with the push of a button. Fire Rescue wants to buy another 20 of them. That’s enough for one to go in most of the department’s fire trucks. They cost $20,000 each.
Firefighters also want to get 25 manual CPR pumps. The Zoll devices are much cheaper at $1,200 a piece.
Chief Randy Smith explained why they’re needed. “Our goal is to have continuous compressions. These devices allow that and allow for better resuscitation or help to increase your resuscitation rate,” Smith said.
Funding for these CPR devices will be discussed in the city council’s finance and public safety committee meetings Tuesday. A final decision could be weeks away.
