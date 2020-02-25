Tuscaloosa city leaders consider renaming street after fallen officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Dornell Cousette is remembered fondly by the men and women he served with in the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Soon, he could also be known for having a city street named after him.
Officer Cousette died in the line of duty in September. He was shot and killed while trying to serve arrest warrants on a suspect.
On Tuesday, city councilors will discuss naming 35th Street after officer Cousette. That street also intersects with Trevor Phillips Avenue. Trevor Phillips was also a former officer who died in the line of duty. Phillips Avenue leads directly to Tuscaloosa Police Headquarters.
Mayor Walt Maddox says the idea to name a street after Cousette came from his fellow officers. “The idea of connecting officer Trevor Phillips with investigator Dornell Cousette would be a good way to make certain that as you go into the entrance of the Tuscaloosa Police Department we remember our heroes," Maddox explained.
He added there will have to be a public hearing on the matter before there could be an official name change. If the city council and the public agree on the matter, the name change could happen within two months or so.
