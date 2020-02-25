Student arrested after firearm found at Pleasant Grove High School

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a student at Pleasant Grove High School was arrested Tuesday after they were found to be in possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Administrators and school resource officers were notified of a report of a firearm on campus just before noon Tuesday when a student alerted them they observed another student in possession of the gun.
Administrators then found the student and took possession of the weapon.
School resource officers then took the 17-year-old into custody. He will face charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and carrying a pistol without a license.
