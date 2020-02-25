Reward in firearms theft in Heflin

HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a $5,000 reward in a firearms theft in Heflin.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, East Metro Area Crime Center and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Buddy’s Sport Country, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).
Buddy's was broken into on February 23, and about 15 firearms were stolen.
ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000.
“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF Special Agent in Charge, Marcus Watson said, “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence in conjunction with Project Guardian will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the East Metro Area Crime Center (256) 835-6122 or (256) 463-2277, extension 104.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
