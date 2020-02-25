Puff Pastry: Pinwheels, Apple Turnovers, Palmiers & Cheese Straws

PINWHEELS
Unfold, cut into four squares
Cut corners of the square
Egg wash, egg yolk and water
Fold in every other one to make a pinwheel
Add raspberry jam to the middle
Brush with more egg wash
APPLE TURNOVER
Cut sheet into four squares
Dice apples (Granny Smith or Johnny Gold)
Sprinkle with sugar
Brush half with egg wash
Fold into triangle
Cut a slit for venting steapalmiers
PALMIERS
Sprinkle half a sheet of puff pastry with sugar
Roll each side into the middle
Slice into 1-inch pieces
Place on sheet pan
CHEESE STRAWS
Slice sheets into 1-inch strips
Brush with egg yolk
Sprinkle with parmesan cheese
Twist
Bake at 425 for 15 minutes
