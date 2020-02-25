Puff Pastry: Pinwheels, Apple Turnovers, Palmiers & Cheese Straws

Puff Pastry: Pinwheels, Apple Turnovers, Palmiers & Cheese Straws
By WBRC Staff | February 25, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 9:24 AM

PINWHEELS

Unfold, cut into four squares

Cut corners of the square

Egg wash, egg yolk and water

Fold in every other one to make a pinwheel

Add raspberry jam to the middle

Brush with more egg wash

APPLE TURNOVER

Cut sheet into four squares

Dice apples (Granny Smith or Johnny Gold)

Sprinkle with sugar

Brush half with egg wash

Fold into triangle

Cut a slit for venting steapalmiers

PALMIERS

Sprinkle half a sheet of puff pastry with sugar

Roll each side into the middle

Slice into 1-inch pieces

Place on sheet pan

CHEESE STRAWS

Slice sheets into 1-inch strips

Brush with egg yolk

Sprinkle with parmesan cheese

Twist

Bake at 425 for 15 minutes

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.