Pell City Line Dancers raising money to support Children’s Advocacy Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local law enforcement, teachers, business owners, and more will be showing off their best moves this Friday night, at the annual "Dancing with our stars" event in Pell City.
"We pair them with a dance instructor, we call them our Pell city celebrities" says Doris Munkus. She’s the founder of the Pell City Line Dancers, which organizes the event. "We try to get people that will draw people to the event. I am going to come out to watch them dance, I don't care how much the tickets are."
This year, proceeds will benefit The St. Clair County Children's Advocacy Center, which supports children who are going through the trauma of sexual abuse.
"We depend on grants and private funding. For dancing with our stars to pick us is so exciting. We've never had anything as large as this,” says Cheryl Fagan. She is the Education Coordinator at Children’s Place.
The center not only helps victims, but also runs abuse prevention campaigns across the country schools.
"We are excited to showcase what we do and who we are. a lot of people don't know who we are. So we say it's a blessing if they don't know us, but we are thankful if they do, because they always rally around us and support us,” says Fagan.
Last year, more than 600 people attended the Dancing with our Stars fundraiser. This year, they are moving to a new venue, the Pell City Center For Education and Performing Arts, which can seat up to two thousand people!
“We aren’t ready for 2000 people, but we would love to have them,” laughs Munkus.
The event includes a full dinner and lots of desserts.
"What I like most about this event, love raising the money for the non-profit organizations, but I think what I really enjoy is that it brings the community together. We want as many people involved as we can get,” says Munkus.
“Dancing with our Stars” is Friday, Feb. 28th. The competition starts at 6 p.m. CEPA. Tickets are $25 per person, or $35 if you reserve a seated table. They can be purchased at local Pell City businesses like Monkey Bizness or Magnolias. They can also be purchased at the door for $5 more.
