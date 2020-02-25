Man charged with DUI and outstanding warrants after deadly Jefferson Co. crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested for DUI and outstanding warrants out of Michigan following a fatal car crash in Jefferson County.
Deputies were called to the 1800 block of Carson Road Monday night around 10:30 to investigate a traffic accident.
They found that a 2015 Chrysler 200C had crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Hyundai Elantra. The driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Chrysler, 38 year-old Dwayne Anthony Johnson, was arrested.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.